30 years since Suede’s incandescent self-titled debut

On March 29, he turned thirty years old. “Suede” (Nude, 93), the flammable self-titled debut of the London group produced by Ed Buller. The album, which won the Mercury Prize and remained one of the first touchstones of what would come to be called Britpop, is now being released in different formats.

The releases serve as an excuse to revive an album that, three decades later, remains as challenging and brash as it is deeply exciting. Brett Anderson described, with a strong British accent, the environment and the English youth of the time, after drinking astride Bowie, Bolan or Morrissey and flipping influences for his own benefit. The vocalist displayed a sharp and self-assured lyric that, in the Sussex’s intense (almost suffocating) performance, still manages to exude an unmistakable urban romanticism and that kind of glamor inherent in flea markets and second-hand shops. A formula that Bernard Butler was in charge of completing, with guitar lines so explicit that at times they said as much or more than his own lyrics. On the occasion of this anniversary, we have ordered the pieces on the album from the least good to the best, although “Suede” it must continue to be understood in the grandeur of its whole.

11 – “Moving”

Perhaps the most expendable cut of “Suede” Whether it is this highly agitated song of barely three minutes, at times almost “speedica” that, although in the context of the album it does not hold up to the comparison with the rest of the batch, it would have been a magnificent B-side.

10 – “Animal Lover”

Something similar happens with “Animal Lover”, despite the fact that its ambiguous/sexual profile fits perfectly in the Suede universe. A good song that would have been indisputable as a complement, but that in the glorious set of “Suede” he can’t help but pale slightly.

09 – “Breakdown”

From here it is painful, almost obscene, to even question the value of the songs. “Breakdown” is one of those precious and heartfelt half-times that the band has frequently lit up, and could almost be understood as a draft of that eternal “The Wild Ones” included on “Dog Man Star” (Nude, 94).

08 – “She’s Not Dead”

This song is also extremely moving, highly nuanced (especially in the extremely delicate vocal part) and in which Anderson proves his empathy to narrate themes from a feminine perspective, capturing a fragility that turns into heroism with the example of his admired mother always in the spotlight. horizon.

07 – “The Drowners”

The single with which it all started –the cover of the Melody Maker naming the quartet the best new band in Great Britain included– was (and is) a provocative, captivating and (once again) piece with a markedly sexual profile that, indeed, meant a This is an impossible call to ignore for both the press and the public.

06 – “Sleeping Pills”

Anderson puts on a feminine skin again, with the intention of capturing that perspective in four minutes. She achieves it in what is perhaps the most beautiful song on the LP (with permission from “The Next Life”), in a trend that she would later conscientiously endorse with the unbeatable “The 2 Of Us”.

05 – “Pantomine Horse”

The piece that acts as a hinge between the two main latent universes in “Suede”: the electric and the emotional. Almost six minutes that rock the listener – once again, between Anderson’s nuanced vocal performance and Butler’s decisive guitars – in a growing sequence that ends up devouring the receiver.

04 – “Metal Mickey”

If “The Drowners” was the slap in the face that woke up critics and a British audience eager for native bands to take over from American grunge, “Metal Mickey” was instant confirmation. A song (if possible) even sharper than its predecessor, which cut like a knife into butter.

03 – “Animal Nitrate”

Surely the most remembered single of “Suede”, an anthem of the nineties and a song that contained (in industrial quantities) all those elements that defined Suede: vice, sexual ambiguity, drugs, vocal falsettos, nocturnality, overflowing guitars and glamour. The result is still, to this day, a song that is as insinuating as the violent hip movements that Anderson exhibited in the video clip.

02 – “The Next Life”

A record like “Suede” I needed a closure to match. “The Next Life” is another beautiful piece to the point of pure tears, with Anderson’s voice at levels far from the earthly and showing prominence along with the piano that accompanies the entire song, until the definition of epic in the best sense of the term is specified. .

01 – “So Young”

If “Animal Nitrate” wins the award for most popular piece on the record, “So Young” would win best song. The one that was the fourth and last single taken from “Suede” It turns out to be pure urban romanticism, as well as an allegory for Saturday night drugs and that inherent invincibility of youth.

Bonus track – “My Insatiable One”

The B-sides of the singles taken from “Suede” they turned out to be, almost entirely, splendid compositions. Serve as an example and representation of all of them this song that, despite its initial status, is considered a classic of the group. Not surprisingly, even Morrissey himself came to cover it.