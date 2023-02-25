11
Heavy rains flooded streets around the Burbank airport near Los Angeles. The ensuing storms put nearly 1 million homes and businesses out of action from coast to coast, closed major roadways, caused rear-end collisions and hampered air travel. According to FlightAware.com, more than 300 flights have been canceled and more than 4,000 have been delayed across the United States.
February 25, 2023 – Updated February 25, 2023, 11:43 am
