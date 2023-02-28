The lives of 30,000 malnourished Mauritanian children are threatened by the failure of the Ministry of Health to respect its commitments to pay for the inputs necessary for the treatment of severe malnutrition.

Since 2011, inputs have been provided as part of food assistance through United Nations agencies.

Nutrition provided by a state agency

In 2021, a tripartite agreement has been concluded between the National Social Protection Program (Taazour), the Ministry of Health and UNICEF, through which the Mauritanian government undertook to purchase 50% of nutritional input needs.

While sustainably preventing acute malnutrition, the national solidarity agency, TAAZOURhonored its commitment by making the inputs available until 2022.

The Ministry of Health scratches the nutrition budget

The Ministry of Health had made a commitment to partners, in Mauritania and Côte d’Ivoire, to pay for inputs from 2023.

The big surprise today, a few days before the lean season, and after the release of the catastrophic results of theSMART survey on malnutrition in Mauritaniathe government says it will not pay for inputs.

This murderous decision comes in a context marked by the series of crises affecting the world, starting from the environmental emergency, hunger, the worsening of inequalities, the increase in armed conflicts, pandemics, the rise of extremism and the escalation of inflation…

Reaction of nutrition actors

All of a sudden, the Ministry of Health simply decides to abandon 30,000 children to their fate, by refusing to buy nutritional inputs. The information has not been publicly declared, but the SUN movement platform (Scarling-Up Nutrition Movement) in Mauritania, through its Secretary General, Hamada Bneijara, declares having observed that the “chapter concerning the nutrition component does not appear in the 2023 budget of the Ministry of Health“.

According to him, the Department of Health, “by this decision, endangers the lives of thousands of Mauritanian children who depend on these products for their growth and survival”.

” Why ? How to understand such a decision affecting thousands of children who are in food and nutritional emergency? » he wondered in a telephone interview he gave us.

At a time when hundreds of organizations in the justice sector, in the socio-economic field, are investing in reclaiming democratic public control and reinventing a truly egalitarian economy centered on human rights, the actors of nutrition find that it is urgent to remedy this situation quickly to save the life of innocence.

It is known that the international and national community has always called for universal access to quality and equitable public services.

Nutrition is not a priority for the Mauritanian state

This decision by the Ministry of Health comes one day after an assessment workshop organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and UNICEF on the nutritional situation in Mauritania and during which the Ministry of Health was represented.

UNICEF participated today in the joint assessment workshop of the @SUN_Movement organized in 🇲🇷 ✅ objective: to assess the progress made in the implementation of nutrition interventions in the country and identify opportunities for improvement to achieve the #ODD.

This decision simply confirms that despite his declarations, the Mauritanian State does not make nutrition a priority. However, this does not correspond to the guidelines of the country’s first official, President Ould Ghazouani, who recently instructed the government to be close to the population.

This decision simply contradicts the commitment made by the President of the Republic, Mohamed Cheikh Ghazouani, when in November 2020, receiving the Regional Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for West and Central Africa, he had promised her that the Mauritanian State would undertake to cover the purchase of nutritional inputs in its budget.

