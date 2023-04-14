30s40s50s is the new rock band made up of Bely Basarte, David Otero and Tato Latorre, three friends with extensive experience in the industry who have decided to get out of their comfort zone. To do this, they created a group and locked themselves in a studio to compose for the simple pleasure of composing. After twelve days, the twelve songs that make up “Pilot”his debut album.

Accustomed to the more melodic pop that has dominated their careers, the radical change in style has been palpable since “(demo)”, the track that opens the disc. And it is that before us we have a work of twelve pieces in which it is noticeable that they have felt totally free to do whatever they wanted.

If we go deeper into the lyrics, we can see that there is a certain air of rage in them and, in turn, of carpe diem. The album was composed at the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, something that unconsciously influenced the themes, as can be seen in “(PQNSC)”, the most acidic track on the entire album. But one of the best things about this project is that its lyrics are very human, far from complete or poetic concepts. That is why the chorus of one of his best songs does not squeak, “(nazca)”make references to croquettes, bosses, children and mortgages, mundane things that put us all fully in your imagination.

As for the sound, the album begins in a frenetic way in its first five tracks, full of guitars that take us fully to the punk-pop that reigned in the nineties. unleashing between them “(listen)”the catchiest track on the album, with permission from “(nazca)”. Behind them, a small oasis arrives in “(tanagrio)”, the slowest and most emotional song on the work, the turning point where sadness breaks down to give way to rage. A rage that translates into three tracks with very high BPM and where they even approach the urban in “(spoken and written)” and to the metal in “(with me you are better)” –with a Tato Latorre that shines. See also Spotlight on Kazakhstan: Central Asian giant, energy and strategic power

They slow down from the tenth track, with “(may Allah bless you)”the piece closest to acoustic on the album, and “(you have normal history)”, which endures its explosion of guitars until the last seconds, leaving us wanting more. They close the job with “(S.XX)”the most different theme of the set, full of mentions of some of the most characteristic elements of the last century that are repeated in a fast-paced finale that causes smiles among all of us who feel identified.