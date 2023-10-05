30th Anniversary Special Performance: Mainland Peking Opera Masters Amaze Taiwanese Audience with Unforgettable Show

Passing on the torch and carrying deep feelings – the 30th anniversary special performance by mainland Peking Opera masters in Taiwan received rave reviews

Xinhua News Agency, Taipei, October 3 – The recent series of performances by the “Diamond Lineup” of the National Peking Opera Company in Taiwan has received enthusiastic reviews from theater fans. Led by popular veteran Yu Kuizhi and Mei School Tsing Yi Li Shengsu, the 80-member ensemble brought a touching audio-visual feast to Taiwanese audiences.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the National Peking Opera Company’s performance in Taiwan. Since their first visit in 1993, the company has performed almost every year in Taiwan, deepening the cultural connection between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. The recent performance, which featured six major dramas including “The Female General of the Yang Family” and “Farewell My Concubine”, showcased the timeless charm of Peking Opera.

The performances were met with thunderous applause and cheers from the entire audience, highlighting the bright future of Peking Opera. The National Peking Opera Company’s efforts in supporting younger generations were also evident in this special performance, with veteran actors sharing the stage with talented newcomers.

The performances not only showcased the beauty and skill of Peking Opera, but also conveyed profound messages. Through the ups and downs of the plot, “The Female General of the Yang Family” praised loyal and unyielding national integrity, while “Farewell My Concubine” depicted the beauty of traditional Chinese culture. The audience was deeply moved by the performances and expressed their love with continuous applause and cheers.

The cultural exchange between Taiwan and mainland China was evident throughout the performances. Taiwanese audiences, young and old, were captivated by the artistry and moral values portrayed in Peking Opera. Many expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to witness a live performance and hoped that Peking Opera would continue to be preserved and shared with more people.

The National Peking Opera Company’s continued performances in Taiwan are a testament to the deep connection and friendship between the two sides. The performances not only entertained, but also served as a social education tool, conveying important moral values and cultural messages.

As the curtains closed on the final performance, audiences were reluctant to leave. They waited at the exit, seeking autographs, taking photos, and expressing their love for the performance and the actors. The impact of the performances was evident on social media, where theater fans shared their experiences and expressed their emotions – “worth it,” “touched,” “shocked.”

Thirty years have passed since the National Peking Opera Company first performed in Taiwan, and their legacy continues to resonate with audiences. The love and support from the Taiwanese people have become a driving force for the company to continue sharing the quintessence of Peking Opera. The cultural exchange between Taiwan and mainland China remains strong, bridging the gap and preserving the tradition of Peking Opera for generations to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

