34 dead and thousands displaced

by gds.it – ​​33 minutes ago

Fires raging across Algeria have killed more than 34 people and forced mass evacuations. The government makes it known. As temperatures reached 48 degrees Celsius in parts of the North African country, 97 fires were recorded in 16 provinces, fanned by strong winds. The fires killed at least…

