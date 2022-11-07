[China News Agency]At about 20:52 local time on the 6th, a train carrying 279 passengers derailed near Yeongdeungpo Station in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, causing 34 injuries.

A reporter from China News Agency learned early on the 7th local time from the Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in South Korea that there is currently no news of Chinese citizens injured in the South Korean train derailment accident.

After the accident that night, the Seoul Metro Line 1 was temporarily suspended. It is reported that the impact of the train derailment accident on South Korea’s transportation system is still ongoing.

The Korea Railway Corporation (KORAIL) said on the 7th local time that 15 KTX and 10 ordinary trains originally scheduled to depart before 9 a.m. that day will be suspended. Until the impact of the accident is completely eliminated, KTX and local trains will not stop at Yongsan Station and Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul. KORAIL expects that the repair work will be completed around 16:00 on the 7th.

Affected by the accident, Seoul Metro Line 1 and Gyeongui Jungang Line are also expected to experience delays or congestion on the 7th, and some sections of the Seoul Metro Line 1 Gyeongin Line express trains (Guro to Dong Incheon) will be suspended. Trains to Yeongdeungpo Station will also be suspended.