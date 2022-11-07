Home World 34 injured in South Korean train derailment
World

34 injured in South Korean train derailment

by admin
34 injured in South Korean train derailment

07 Nov 2022 21:07 PM

95

A train carrying 279 passengers derailed near Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo district, injuring 34 people.

[China News Agency]At about 20:52 local time on the 6th, a train carrying 279 passengers derailed near Yeongdeungpo Station in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, causing 34 injuries.

A reporter from China News Agency learned early on the 7th local time from the Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in South Korea that there is currently no news of Chinese citizens injured in the South Korean train derailment accident.

After the accident that night, the Seoul Metro Line 1 was temporarily suspended. It is reported that the impact of the train derailment accident on South Korea’s transportation system is still ongoing.

The Korea Railway Corporation (KORAIL) said on the 7th local time that 15 KTX and 10 ordinary trains originally scheduled to depart before 9 a.m. that day will be suspended. Until the impact of the accident is completely eliminated, KTX and local trains will not stop at Yongsan Station and Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul. KORAIL expects that the repair work will be completed around 16:00 on the 7th.

Affected by the accident, Seoul Metro Line 1 and Gyeongui Jungang Line are also expected to experience delays or congestion on the 7th, and some sections of the Seoul Metro Line 1 Gyeongin Line express trains (Guro to Dong Incheon) will be suspended. Trains to Yeongdeungpo Station will also be suspended.

See also  Riot in a prison in Ecuador kills 68 people-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

From NATO to Ukraine, US ammunition used in...

Russia, the (unsuccessful) joke of Prigozhin, head of...

Greta Thunberg ready to pass the baton to...

Irish study finds that “long new crown” patients...

Ships of migrants, irritation in the Scholz government...

Pope to French Bishops’ Conference: Church should care...

Tripoli, one evening at the theater in Italian...

Russian propaganda shows Italian bullets for Ukraine

The maintenance of the yachts seized from the...

Iran, after the protests, demanded the death penalty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy