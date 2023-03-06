Home World 343 migrant people were found locked in an abandoned truck in the state of Veracruz, Mexico
343 migrant people were found locked in an abandoned truck in the state of Veracruz, Mexico

343 migrant people were found locked in an abandoned truck in the state of Veracruz, Mexico

Sunday 5 March 343 migrants they have been found locked in an abandoned truck in the state of Veracruz, Mexico, along a route used to bring people to the US border. Among them are also 103 unaccompanied minors. They came from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, and are all in good health. It is still unclear what happened and the whereabouts of the driver of the truck are unknown.

Unauthorized entries of people from Central and South America into the United States have increased in recent years. The data cited by CBS News they say that in 2022, at least 853 migrants died trying to cross the border between the United States and Mexico. Last year 53 people were found dead in and around an abandoned truck on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.

