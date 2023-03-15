Home World 35 watches stolen from the VIP restaurateur
World

35 watches stolen from the VIP restaurateur

by admin
35 watches stolen from the VIP restaurateur

Millionaire theft in an apartment near Piazza Risorgimento: stolen watches for 1.5 million euros and 95 thousand euros in cash. Victim is a 71-year-old restaurateurowner of several companies and a restaurant in via Calvi frequented by many personalities from the world of entertainment and TV. The victim discovered the theft around midnight on the night between Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 March. After a few hours and a brief inventory, she called 112 and reported it to the police the theft immediately.

The restaurateur said he went out around 8pm to go to his restaurant and found on his return the front door open but with no signs of forced entry. No marks even on the windows. The apartment was not ransacked but from two drawers were divided into 95,000 euros in cashwhich he said was money tied to his restaurant business, and a collection of 35 Rolex and Patek Philippe watches for an estimated value of 1.5 million euros.

The 71-year-old told investigators of have boxes and certificates but not insured. The investigations of the Mobile team and the Monforte-Vittoria police station are underway to verify his story and trace the perpetrators of the theft.

See also  China stops Microsoft's Bing auto-suggest feature

You may also like

A Polish activist has been convicted of helping...

Ex Fiat, Tamajo sets the times, “On April...

Pope at Audience: Christians are humble apostles, not...

Iran, had danced without a veil for March...

News Udinese – Thauvin is a question mark...

“3a2bel el 100”, or “Will it reach 100?”...

Black Eyed Peas y Bad Gyal se suman...

Tortured a girl for two weeks in Smederevo...

nfl player announces club in podcast | Sport

passengers forced to change aircraft – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy