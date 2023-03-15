Millionaire theft in an apartment near Piazza Risorgimento: stolen watches for 1.5 million euros and 95 thousand euros in cash. Victim is a 71-year-old restaurateurowner of several companies and a restaurant in via Calvi frequented by many personalities from the world of entertainment and TV. The victim discovered the theft around midnight on the night between Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 March. After a few hours and a brief inventory, she called 112 and reported it to the police the theft immediately.

The restaurateur said he went out around 8pm to go to his restaurant and found on his return the front door open but with no signs of forced entry. No marks even on the windows. The apartment was not ransacked but from two drawers were divided into 95,000 euros in cashwhich he said was money tied to his restaurant business, and a collection of 35 Rolex and Patek Philippe watches for an estimated value of 1.5 million euros.

The 71-year-old told investigators of have boxes and certificates but not insured. The investigations of the Mobile team and the Monforte-Vittoria police station are underway to verify his story and trace the perpetrators of the theft.

