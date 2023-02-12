The updated provisional balance was given by the president in a video message

"The provisional death toll from the earthquake that struck southern Turkey last night has risen to 3,549 victims and 22,168 injured". The updated provisional balance was given by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who from Ankara also announced a state of emergency in the 10 affected provinces for three months.