35th Bienal de São Paulo starts on September 6th – MONDO MODA

Fundação Bienal de São Paulo publishes the first partial list of artists from the 35th Bienal de São Paulo – choreographies of the impossiblewhich takes place from September 6 to December 10, 2023 at the Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion in Ibirapuera Park, in SP.
Entitled choreographies of the impossible and bringing artistic practices from different parts of the world, the 35th Bienal de São Paulo “he wants to build spaces and times of perception that challenge the rigidity of the linearity of Western time. What we see in this choreographic horizon are the strategies and policies of the movement that these practices have been creating to imagine worlds that confront the ideas of freedom, justice and equality as impossible achievements”, say Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel, who form the show’s curatorial collective.
For healers, “the impossible refers to the political, legal, economic and social realities in which these artistic and social practices are inserted, but also to the way in which such practices find alternatives to circumvent the effects of these same contexts. The term choreography also helps us to reflect on how the idea of moving freely remains at the heart of a neoliberal conception of freedom. In line with the very paradox created by the title, we seek not to walk around a motif or thematic nuclei, but rather to open space for a continuous dance in which we can choreograph together, even in the difference.”
Check out the announced names:
Aline Motta
Ana Pi e Taata Kwa Nkisi Mutá Imê
Anna Boghiguian
Ayrson Heráclito and Tiganá Santana
Bouchra Ouizguen
Brazilian Castiel Vitorino
Daniel Lie
Dayanita Singh
Deborah Anzinger
Denilson Baniwa
Duane Linklater
Elda Cerrato
Elizabeth Catlett
Ellen Gallagher
February 3 front
Gabriel Gentil Tukano
Geraldine Javier
Igshaan Adams
Inaicyra Falcão
Julien Creuzet
Leilah Weinraub
Luiz de Abreu
Manuel Chavajay
Marilyn Boror Boror
Mounira Al-Solh
Nadal Walcott
Nadir Bouhmouch and Soumeya Ait Ahmed
Child of Elche
Nontsikelelo Mutiti
Pauline Boudry e Renate Lorenz
Philip Rizk
Rolando Castellon
rosana paulino
Sammy Baloji
Santu Mofokeng
Sarah Maldoror
Stanley Brouwn
Tadáskia
Tejal Shah
The Living and the Dead Ensemble
Torkwase Dyson
Trinh T. Minh-ha
Wifredo Lam
35th Bienal de São Paulo — choreographies of the impossible
Curatorship: Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel
September 6 — December 10, 2023
Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion
Ibirapuera Park · Gate 3
Free entrance