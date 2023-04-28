35th Bienal de São Paulo starts on September 6th – MONDO MODA

Fundação Bienal de São Paulo publishes the first partial list of artists from the 35th Bienal de São Paulo – choreographies of the impossiblewhich takes place from September 6 to December 10, 2023 at the Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion in Ibirapuera Park, in SP.

Entitled choreographies of the impossible and bringing artistic practices from different parts of the world, the 35th Bienal de São Paulo “he wants to build spaces and times of perception that challenge the rigidity of the linearity of Western time. What we see in this choreographic horizon are the strategies and policies of the movement that these practices have been creating to imagine worlds that confront the ideas of freedom, justice and equality as impossible achievements”, say Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel, who form the show’s curatorial collective.

For healers, “the impossible refers to the political, legal, economic and social realities in which these artistic and social practices are inserted, but also to the way in which such practices find alternatives to circumvent the effects of these same contexts. The term choreography also helps us to reflect on how the idea of ​​moving freely remains at the heart of a neoliberal conception of freedom. In line with the very paradox created by the title, we seek not to walk around a motif or thematic nuclei, but rather to open space for a continuous dance in which we can choreograph together, even in the difference.”

Check out the announced names:

Aline Motta

Ana Pi e Taata Kwa Nkisi Mutá Imê

Anna Boghiguian

Ayrson Heráclito and Tiganá Santana

Bouchra Ouizguen

Brazilian Castiel Vitorino

Daniel Lie

Dayanita Singh

Deborah Anzinger

Denilson Baniwa

Duane Linklater

Elda Cerrato

Elizabeth Catlett

Ellen Gallagher

February 3 front

Gabriel Gentil Tukano

Geraldine Javier

Igshaan Adams

Inaicyra Falcão

Julien Creuzet

Leilah Weinraub

Luiz de Abreu

Manuel Chavajay

Marilyn Boror Boror

Mounira Al-Solh

Nadal Walcott

Nadir Bouhmouch and Soumeya Ait Ahmed

Child of Elche

Nontsikelelo Mutiti

Pauline Boudry e Renate Lorenz

Philip Rizk

Rolando Castellon

rosana paulino

Sammy Baloji

Santu Mofokeng

Sarah Maldoror

Stanley Brouwn

Tadáskia

Tejal Shah

The Living and the Dead Ensemble

Torkwase Dyson

Trinh T. Minh-ha

Wifredo Lam

35th Bienal de São Paulo — choreographies of the impossible

Curatorship: Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel

September 6 — December 10, 2023

Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion

Ibirapuera Park · Gate 3

Free entrance