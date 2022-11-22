Earthquake in the Mediterranean. An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Malta around 1.40pm. The phenomenon was recorded by the US seismic center Usgs. The epicenter was located in the sea about fifteen kilometers north of the northern island of Gozo, in the Sicilian channel. The tremor was felt everywhere in the archipelago and in the Ragusa area, but no damage to infrastructure or homes was reported.

At the University of Malta classes have been disrupted, with students and lecturers swarming out of the buildings. The staff of the business agency in Guardamangia also left the offices as a precaution. According to Maltese media reports, the last shock of similar power (4.5) was recorded in 2020 but in that case it was little felt by the population. We must go back to 21 March 1972 for an equally alarming tremor: also in that case it was a 4.5 shock in the Sicilian Channel.