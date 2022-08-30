Home World 4.7 magnitude earthquake in Greece, also felt in Puglia and Calabria
4.7 magnitude earthquake in Greece, also felt in Puglia and Calabria

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Greece, also felt in Puglia and Calabria

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 6:49 local time (5:49 in Italy) in the Ionian Sea, off the west coast of the Greek island of Lefkada. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of 17 km and an epicenter about 30 km from the mainland. At the moment there is no news of damage to people or things. The shock was felt as far as Puglia and Calabria.

