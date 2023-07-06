Home » 4 dead and 9 injured – Corriere TV
4 dead and 9 injured – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The toll is 4 dead and 9 injured in Ukraine of the missile attack on Lviv, the largest to hit the city’s civilian infrastructure since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, Ihor Klymenko, while rescuers are still continuing to search the rubble for any trapped people. Entire floors of a residential building were destroyed in the attack, which was hit leaving the streets below covered in rubble. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said some 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of ​​the attack were damaged. Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the start of the Russian invasion. (LaPresse)

July 6, 2023 – Updated July 6, 2023, 10:05 am

