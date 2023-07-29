4 foods that are full of bad fats | Magazine

Diet is key to health, but there are some foods that, according to doctors, can increase the chances of clogged arteries.

Doctors often state that we know that the most common causes of stroke are some things that we can act on: high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high fat, some heart diseases, arrhythmia, smoking, excessive use of alcohol. Diet is also important, and Dr. Jonathan Zeilinger has revealed what foods to avoid if you’re at risk of stroke. As he claims, it is Fr four foods that can increase the chances of clogging arteries.

“These are processed meat, butter, biscuits and fried foods. Since most strokes are related to the buildup of fatty plaque (atheroma) in the arteries that supply the brain, foods that contribute to this will increase your risk of stroke. Saturated and trans fats are the main culprits,” the doctor said, adding:

“High blood pressure also causes atheroma formation, so high salt intake will increase the risk. And high sugar intake is another key risk factor for stroke, partly due to its association with obesity and type 2 diabetes, which causes damage and inflammation of the arteries,” he explained. . On the other hand, there are foods that can have the opposite effect and reduce the likelihood of a stroke.

“You should aim to eat at least five servings of fruit and vegetables a day. Multiple studies have shown that higher consumption of these foods leads to reduced rates of stroke. Fruits and vegetables are believed to lower blood pressure and contain antioxidants that help protect arteries. Fruits and vegetables also contain fiber that can prevent high levels of fat by binding to cholesterol in our intestines,” the doctor added.

The recommended fiber intake is 30 grams per day, and they are found in oats, brown rice and whole grain bread. Healthy fats, which are abundant in nuts, seeds and fatty fish, are also recommended in small amounts.

