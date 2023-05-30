4 new request of the parent’s council for the school Vladislav Ribnikar | Info

The council of parents of “Ribnikar” presented four new demands to the state authorities.

The Council of Parents of Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” presented today four new requests to state authorities, with express opposition to ending the school year earlier! Its president, Igor Đorđević, claims for Kurir that it has not been decided that the school year for students of the school where a boy (13) committed a massacre on May 3, killing nine children and a school guard, will end on June 2, as a group of parents announced to the public yesterday.

“The night before last, we had a meeting of the parents’ council with government representatives and we were told yes no decision was made on the end of the school year on June 2, as well as the decision to turn the entire school into a memorial center. At the parents’ council, we refused to let the school year end on June 2,” said Đorđević and added that two days ago, a small group of parents had a meeting with President Aleksandar Vučić, who accepted their requests.

“We were told that it was being considered, not that a decision had been made. It is said that any proposal that can lead to a good solution will be considered. It is also not true that the students will transfer to the ‘Sveti Sava’ primary school, and that is it the abuse of the deputy president of the parents’ council, Bojana Nedeljković, who was dismissed because she presented inaccurate information to the public and represented the minority of parents, not the majority,” says Đorđević.

The council of parents of “Ribnikar” addressed the state authorities today with new demands after the alleged decision regarding the suspension of classes on June 2, the conversion of the school building into a memorial center and the permanent relocation of children to a new location. “We demand from the state authorities to make it possible for all students who want it, the school year lasts according to the school’s work plan and the school calendar in the building of our school. The parents’ council is absolutely against the initiative to end the school year on June 2 for children who want to go to school. We insist on the full fulfillment of all requirements adopted by the parents’ council on May 9, including urgent reconstruction of the school without changing the purpose of the building, with absolute support for the initiative to commemorate the victims“, according to their statement.

The Council of Parents is grateful to the Government of Serbia for engaging in the fulfillment of their demands. “For any future request concerning a change in the way classes are held, it is necessary to consult the teachers’ council and the parents’ council. The parents’ council gives full support to the teaching staff. We request as soon as possible for inspection a copy of the minutes from the extraordinary inspection of the work of the elementary school ‘Vladislav Ribnikar'”. it is noted in the announcement and adds:

“We want to present to you the opinion of a large number of children, who are smarter than all of us in this unprecedented tragedy. Many have been crying for their school since the night before last. They want to go to their school, they won’t leave it and they won’t let the boy (13) beat them all! In their opinion, any solution other than sitting in their pews would be a victory for crime over all of them and over all of us!”

Let us remind you that two days ago, after a meeting in the Presidency, a group of parents announced that the school year will end on June 2, and that the children will be moving to “Sveti Sava” Elementary School from June 5, where they will have planned activities, as well as in part of the school, which is entered from Kralja Milutin Street, a memorial center will be built.

