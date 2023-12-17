4 people imprisoned in SDO accused of “pyramid scam” | AlMomento.net

Four People Accused of Money Laundering in Santo Domingo Oeste Sent to Preventive Detention

The Santo Domingo Oeste Prosecutor’s Office has successfully obtained three months of preventive detention against four individuals accused of money laundering in the Herrera Industrial Zone. The accused individuals include Gisela Valenzuela Reyes, Alba Iris Roa Vidal, Miguel Garivaldi de la Cruz, and Ángel Hernández.

The Permanent Attention Court, presided over by Judge Kelvys J. Henríquez Rodríguez, has ordered that Gisela Valenzuela Reyes and Alba Iris Roa Vidal comply with the preventive detention measure at the Najayo Women Correction and Rehabilitation Center, while Miguel Garivaldi de la Cruz and Ángel Hernández have been sent to the Najayo Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center in the San Cristóbal province.

According to the Public Ministry, the accused individuals have breached previous agreements with the victims and do not have the roots that would allow them to know the process under any measure other than preventive detention. The case presented by the accusing body establishes that the company Multi Investments AGAG SRL, represented by Miguel Garivaldi de la Cruz, owes a significant amount to 13 victims who invested large sums in operating capital and were promised 7% monthly returns.

The investigation indicates that along with the defendant Garivaldi de la Cruz, Gisela Valenzuela Reyes, Alba Iris Roa Vidal, and Ángel Hernández also operated, representing Multi Inversiones AGAG. Despite being summoned on several occasions, the defendants continuously breached payment agreements made in favor of the victims.

During the preliminary hearing, the victims reported that they had made loans with various banking entities and were promised monthly profits between 7% and 8% for their investments in Multi Investments AGAG.

The Public Ministry has assigned the events the provisional legal classification as an association of criminals, abuse of trust, and violation of the Money Laundering Law, as described and sanctioned in articles 265, 266, and 408 of the Dominican Penal Code and Law 155-17.

