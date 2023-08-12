by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

A four-year-old boy drowned in a water park in Monopoli, in the province of Bari. The little boy was with his family and was using one of the pools in the water park. According to an initial reconstruction, the little one hit his head during a game and then fell into…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Monopoli, tragedy at the water park: 4-year-old boy drowns and dies appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

