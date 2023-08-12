Home » 4-year-old boy drowns and dies
World

by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

A four-year-old boy drowned in a water park in Monopoli, in the province of Bari. The little boy was with his family and was using one of the pools in the water park. According to an initial reconstruction, the little one hit his head during a game and then fell into…

