All ready to celebrate the birthday Of LOST! Per to celebrate i 4 years of the program and successes achievedduring the week in question a fantastic initiative all to be discovered.

Stay tuned!

Special prize

Drive2Store: dal 4 al 16/04 the offer is reserved for a target of prepaid customers Phone Included con lo smartphone ZTE Blade A72 5G.

The offer in the “sale in installments” mode envisages €69.99 in advance e 100% discounted monthly payment if the offer is kept active for 24 months. Only target customers can join by going to shop. The initiative will be activated in store until 17/04.

Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 3 to 9 April 2023)

Monday 03/04

Gift don Monday: €15 discount on purchases on Privalia

minimum spend of €60

the promo does not apply to products in the “Travel”, “Catalogue” sections and to those identified as “marketplace” in the cart

the code cannot be combined with any other promotions in progress

expires 16/04/2023

Only for a profiled target of customers, it is foreseen as an advantage the WINDAY+ offer with the first month free. The offer includes 2 of the 4 EXTRA benefits foreseen by the programme LOSS+ (discount up to €40 by choosing from the 4 partners of the month and 1 more film on Rakuten TV in the entire catalog including the latest releases). After the first month, the offer is automatically renewed at a cost of €0.99 unless deactivated.

Tuesday 04/04

playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.

Wednesday 05/04

With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week robot da cucina CookEasy Kenwood.

And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: 25% discount with North Sails on online purchases

no minimum spend required

the discount code cannot be combined with other promotions in progress or on already discounted products

free shipping costs for orders over 80€

expires 16/04/2023

Thursday 06/04

Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.

Sunday 09/04

With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.