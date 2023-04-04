All ready to celebrate the birthday Of LOST! Per to celebrate i 4 years of the program and successes achievedduring the week in question a fantastic initiative all to be discovered.
Stay tuned!
Special prize
Drive2Store: dal 4 al 16/04 the offer is reserved for a target of prepaid customers Phone Included con lo smartphone ZTE Blade A72 5G.
The offer in the “sale in installments” mode envisages €69.99 in advance e 100% discounted monthly payment if the offer is kept active for 24 months. Only target customers can join by going to shop. The initiative will be activated in store until 17/04.
Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 3 to 9 April 2023)
Monday 03/04
Gift don Monday: €15 discount on purchases on Privalia
- minimum spend of €60
- the promo does not apply to products in the “Travel”, “Catalogue” sections and to those identified as “marketplace” in the cart
- the code cannot be combined with any other promotions in progress
- expires 16/04/2023
Only for a profiled target of customers, it is foreseen as an advantage the WINDAY+ offer with the first month free. The offer includes 2 of the 4 EXTRA benefits foreseen by the programme LOSS+ (discount up to €40 by choosing from the 4 partners of the month and 1 more film on Rakuten TV in the entire catalog including the latest releases). After the first month, the offer is automatically renewed at a cost of €0.99 unless deactivated.
Tuesday 04/04
playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.
Wednesday 05/04
With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week robot da cucina CookEasy Kenwood.
And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: 25% discount with North Sails on online purchases
- no minimum spend required
- the discount code cannot be combined with other promotions in progress or on already discounted products
- free shipping costs for orders over 80€
- expires 16/04/2023
Thursday 06/04
Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.
In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.
Sunday 09/04
With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.