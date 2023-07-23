Home » 40 degrees in Catania, 39 in Palermo
World

40 degrees in Catania, 39 in Palermo

by admin
40 degrees in Catania, 39 in Palermo

by gds.it – ​​35 seconds ago

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the north, sultriness and heat in the central south, even if with slightly lower temperatures compared to the past few days. Even today Italy continues to be climatically divided in half with 18 cities still marked by the red dot (corresponding to an alert level 3) according to the Ministry of Health: it is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Hot and stuffy with the red dot in 18 cities: 40 degrees in Catania, 39 in Palermo appeared 35 seconds ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Secret Machines, crítica de su disco The Moth, The Lizard...

You may also like

Importance of historic ruling on home rentals pending...

Aleksandar Mitrović does not train in Fulham, he...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Accessing http://news.cnhubei.com/content/2023-07/23/content_16257542.html

Daily horoscope June 23 | Fun

Whatsapp reverses, “too many crashes”: here’s the problem

Municipality of Palermo, after the Budget, the changes...

Nagorno-Karabakh, negotiations stalled with Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister:...

South Africa Promises to Arrest Putin at BRICS...

Weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023...

Director of NASA, Bill Nelson, to Visit Colombia:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy