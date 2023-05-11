40-second monitoring exposure of the Taichung subway accident: the boom smashed through the carriage and dust was thrown off, passengers panicked and avoided-Original-Overseas Network

Scene picture of the van being destroyed (Photo: China Times News Network)

Overseas Network, May 11th A serious accident occurred on the Taichung MRT (subway) on the 10th. A boom on the construction site fell and a steel frame was inserted into the carriage, resulting in 1 death and 10 injuries. On the 11th, Taiwan’s Zhongshi News Network released a 40-second video of the surveillance inside the car, showing the thrilling moment of the incident.

Passengers in the carriage noticed something strange and made evasive actions. (Picture: China Times News Network)

On the 11th, Lin Liangtai, the acting chairman of the Taichung MRT Corporation, led the supervisor to observe a minute of silence for the victims, and announced the monitor screens at the station and inside the train. The video shows that starting at 12:27 noon on the 10th, the passengers in the car noticed that there was an abnormality ahead, and then took protective actions one after another. A few seconds later, the boom smashed through the car and raised dust. At the time of the incident, the passengers in the carriage panicked and avoided, or squatted on the ground with their heads protected.

Passengers squat or lie down to avoid falling objects (Photo: China Times News Network)

On May 10, during the dismantling of a high-altitude tower crane at a construction site in Taichung City, a steel beam of a crane fell from the 34th floor and hit the train running below. Lin Shuya, an assistant professor of law at Jingyi University, was killed and 10 other passengers were injured. After a preliminary investigation, the Nantun Police Station arrested the construction company’s male foreman surnamed Cai and seven workers on charges of injury, negligent death, and public danger. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

