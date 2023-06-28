Home » 40 sheep crammed into the apartment Info
40 sheep crammed into the apartment Info

40 sheep crammed into the apartment Info

In the city of Nice in the south of France, 40 sheep were discovered in a social apartment that was supposed to be empty. Crime Squad officers encountered the sheep on Sunday during an operation in a residential building.

The animals were crammed into a 50 square meter apartment lined with straw, French media reported. Two men in bloody T-shirts were arrested.

Authorities suspect that the sheep were to be illegally slaughtered before Eid al-Adha, the Muslim holiday of sacrifice.

The police found an already slaughtered sheep in the apartment, said municipal official Anthony Bore. The remaining sheep were handed over to the breeder.

In order to prevent illegal use of an empty apartment, the housing association installed a specially secured door.

