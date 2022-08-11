42 soldiers killed in extremist attack, Mali mourns for three days

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-11 19:24

CCTV News Client News The Mali government confirmed on the 10th that 42 soldiers were killed in an attack launched by an extremist group against the Malian armed forces. Mali will hold three days of national mourning.

The Malian government issued a statement on the same day, confirming that the extremist group attacked the Malian armed forces on the 7th in the town of Taisit on the border between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, killing 42 soldiers, wounding 22 soldiers and killing 37 militants.

The Malian armed forces have suffered multiple terrorist attacks in the past decade, and this time the casualties were particularly heavy. No group has yet “claimed” the attack. Mali’s military issued a statement on the 8th, identifying the extremist group “Islamic State of the Greater Sahara” for the attack. This group claims allegiance to the extremist organization “Islamic State” and is very active in the above-mentioned border areas. In order to compete for territory, conflicts often break out with another group that calls itself the Mali branch of “Al Qaeda”.

On the same day that the Malian armed forces were attacked, an extremist group attacked a police station in southern Mali on the border with Burkina Faso, killing five police officers and leaving three missing.

The Malian government announced that it will start three days of national mourning from the 11th to pay tribute to the soldiers and police officers who were killed.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger all belong to the Sahel region. In this narrow strip of land that traverses the African continent south of the Sahara Desert, extremist organizations associated with “Al Qaeda” and “Islamic State” have frequently carried out terrorist attacks in recent years. casualties.