(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Hong Kong has 4,369 new cases and the epidemic has entered a plateau

China News Agency, Hong Kong, October 7 (Reporter Han Xingtong) The Center for Health Protection of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Department of Health announced on the 7th that as of 0:00 that day, there were 4,369 new positive cases of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong. The Center believes that the epidemic has entered a plateau.

Of the new cases that day, 3,983 were local cases, including 1,046 positive cases for nucleic acid testing and 2,937 positive cases for rapid testing. There are also 386 imported cases.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority (HA) announced that a total of 1,628 confirmed patients are currently hospitalized for treatment, of which 198 are newly confirmed patients. In addition, two new confirmed patients have died in public hospitals in the past day.

Au Jiarong, chief doctor of the Infectious Diseases Division of the Centre for Health Protection, said that the daily number of confirmed cases has hovered between 3,500 and 4,500 in the past two weeks, with an average of about 3,803 confirmed cases per day in the past week. He said that the number of confirmed cases has not been found to have a significant upward trend, nor has it seen a further decline, so he believes that the epidemic has now entered a plateau.

As for imported cases, Ou Jiarong said that in the past seven days, 215 to 386 cases have been recorded every day, which is a significant increase compared to the average of about 183 imported cases per day two weeks ago. Imported cases account for about 8% of the total daily confirmed cases.

Ou Jiarong said that with the relaxation of measures around the world, the possible emergence of new mutant virus strains and the relaxation of epidemic prevention by citizens, a more serious new crown epidemic may occur this winter.

Au Ka-wing pointed out that there have been fewer cases of influenza in Hong Kong in the past two years, so the public’s resistance to influenza virus is low, and severe cases may be more likely to occur. He called on citizens to get flu and Covid-19 vaccines at the same time.

Li Liye, Chief Administrative Manager of the Hospital Authority, said that this week, the number of critical and serious cases showed a downward trend, and it is estimated that the epidemic situation will develop in a stable direction. (Finish)

