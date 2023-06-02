Home » 45 bags containing human remains were found near Guadalajara, Mexico
Mexican authorities said to have found at least 45 bags containing human remains in a ravine just outside the city of Guadalajara in western Mexico. Police found them while searching for a group of young call center operators who had been reported missing about a week earlier. However, the bodies have not yet been identified, it is not clear how many there are in all and what the cause of death was: it is known that they belonged to both men and women. The first sack was found on Tuesday but the search by firefighters and civil protection went ahead and is still ongoing. In Mexico, cases of unsolved disappearances are not uncommon and the state of Jalisco, where Guadalajara is located, is the one where the number is highest.

