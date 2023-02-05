by blogsicilia.it – ​​11 minutes ago

Drama in Tuscany, in Scarperia in Mugello (Florence). Yesterday, Saturday 4 February, a 48-year-old man died after the scooter he was riding hit a wild boar. According to what has been reconstructed, the 48-year-old was traveling…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «48 year old runs over a wild boar with his scooter and dies appeared 11 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».