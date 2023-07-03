490 fires throughout the country – Corriere TV

The smoke has swept over New York and even into Europe: it’s the worst fire season in the country

Canada is on alert for what has been rated as the nation’s worst bushfire season. For weeks, vast fires have been devastating large areas in the east of the country. Air quality is expected to remain an issue throughout the summer: Smoke screens over northern Quebec have reached as far away as New York, US, reported by NASA. Firefighters race against time to stem the line of fire and save acres of woods and land. The fires started early on drier ground than usual and accelerated very quickly, depleting firefighting resources across the country. A team of firefighters from South Korea also came to the rescue, made up of 151 firefighters. There are 490 wildfires burning nationwide, of which 255 are considered out of control. The Quebec Forest Fire Prevention Agency reports 110 active fires. Canada has already broken the record for burned area. Almost every province in Canada is ravaged by fires. A record 80,000 square kilometers of Canada burned, an area almost the size of South Carolina. (LaPresse)

July 3, 2023 – Updated July 3, 2023, 10:34 am

