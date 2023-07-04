4G and 5G with TIM and Vodafone for the entire new line thanks to INWIT

From today theentire new M4 subway line in Milan, from Linate to San Babila, it can be traveled with the 4G and 5G signal of Tim and Vodafone thanks to the dedicated systems of INWIT, the first Italian wireless infrastructure tower operator.

The signal of the two main telecommunications operators, already present in the first Linate-Susa section, inaugurated in November 2022, is now available up to the very central San Babila, in all the tunnels and related eight stations active up to now.

The cooperation between TIM, Vodafone and INWIT confirms that the infrastructure sharing model allows the speeding up and efficiency of the development of telecommunications networks, for the benefit of communities, territories and citizens.

“The M4 coverage project confirms our commitment to investing in the creation of efficient and modern connectivity infrastructures to support operators and benefit the digital transition and the communities – said Diego Galli, General Manager of INWIT”.

“The M4 represents a virtuous example of public-private collaboration between Operators, TowerCo and the Municipality of Milan – comments Marco Zangani, Network Director of Vodafone Italia – which allows technological innovation to be combined with the development of 5G technology useful for customers”.

“This project makes the M4 line in Milan one of the most advanced metros in Europe, thanks to a mobile network infrastructure that guarantees passengers a high quality service – said Andrea Rossini, Chief Consumer, Small & Medium Market Officer of TIM. Offering stable and high-performance connections everywhere and to everyone is our mission, only in this way will we be able to create increasingly livable, digitized and intelligent city models”.

How cell coverage works on the M4

The section is equipped with a latest generation INWIT DAS (Distributed Antenna System), a system of over 550 mini-antennas which optimizes the transmission of the voice and data signals of the various operators in the 8 stations and in the almost 7 km of tunnels of the underground line active so far, allowing passengers traveling along the route to use smartphones, tablets and PCs with advanced technology, both 4G and 5G, quickly and effectively.

The mini-antennas have a negligible environmental impact and the system is entirely wired in fibre. The works will continue in the coming months, in parallel with the construction of the underground, also for the remaining section, which will be inaugurated in 2024. At the end of the works, there will be a total of 15 km and 21 covered stations.

