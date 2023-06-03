5.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Aden in Somalia. The earth shakes (5.5) also in Peru

An earthquake measuring 5.9 was recorded today in the Gulf of Aden, off the coasts of Somalia and Yemen: the US Geophysical Institute reports it on its website. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 160 km north of the Somali city of Las Khorey, at a depth of 10 km. There are no tsunami warnings at the moment.

The earth shakes also (magnitude 5.5) in the Peruvian region of Maca. Again the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers. According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru, the recorded magnitude was slightly lower (4.7): the telluric movement occurred 16 kilometers south of Maca, in the province of Caylloma, located in the department of Arequipa, at a depth of about 12 kilometers . Fortunately, no damage or casualties were reported here either. The Peruvian Navy’s Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation clarified that the earthquake did not generate a tsunami warning on the Peruvian coast.