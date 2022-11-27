[Look at China, November 26, 2022]While doing its best to support Ukraine in countering Russia’s invasion, NATO (NATO) led by the United States is also actively moving troops to deal with possible sudden military attacks by Moscow.

# Thanksgiving Day U.S. military aid is urgently needed dry goods in Ukraine

# France is proud to support Ukraine’s offensive and defensive heavy weapons.

# 5 Aircraft Carrier Strike Group surrounded the United States, Britain, France and Italy to deter Russia

At present, NATO forces are jointly deploying large-scale deployments on the north and south wings of Europe. The aircraft carriers of the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Italy are operating at the same time. On two of Russia’s sea flanks – the North Sea and the Mediterranean.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. has dispatched two aircraft carriers (aircraft carriers) to divide troops into two groups, and one aircraft carrier each from the United Kingdom, France, and Italy is launching operations in two sea areas.

According to the Ministry of Defense of various countries, these aircraft carriers are:

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)

USS George HWBush (CVN-77)

British “Queen Elizabeth” (HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08))

French “Charles de Gaulle” (FS Charles de Gaulle (R91))

Italian “Cavour” (ITS Cavour (CVH 550))

It is reported that these aircraft carrier groups also include guided missile destroyers and submarines equipped with long-range missile weapons.

For example, the strike group led by the US supercarrier USS Gerald Ford includes the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60).

This aircraft carrier strike group of the U.S. Navy, together with the latest British “HMS Queen Elizabeth” aircraft carrier group, is deployed on the northern wing-the waters of the North Sea.

Meanwhile, the Nimitz-class US aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush (CVN-77) sailed in the southern Mediterranean together with French and Italian carriers.

The Mediterranean is adjacent to the Black Sea and closer to Ukraine. The NATO aircraft carrier group located in this water will obviously put pressure on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The North Sea is closer to the Russian mainland in a straight-line distance.

In addition to operations at sea, NATO forces also trained to repel air strikes in Romania. French “Rafale” fighter jets, American EA-18 “Growler” fighter jets, Turkish F-16 fighter jets and Spanish “Euro” fighter jets participated in the training. The French SAMP/T air defense system also participated in the training as a ground-to-air defense system.

The air strike prevention training was conducted in the area near the Capu Midia air base on the Black Sea coast. The base is located in Romania, only 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

It is worth noting that no one is shying away from the fact that NATO’s deployment of such forces is clearly aimed at countering Russia.

