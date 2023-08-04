5 days before the murder, he beats a boy in a disco

Cologno Monzese (Milan) – Night between Sunday 24 and Monday 25 Julyfive days before the crime of Cologno Monzese. To tell those hours is L., one of the most trusted friends of Sofia Castelli: “We went to spend an evening at the club The Beach of Segrate (actually it is in via Corelli in Milan, ndr). Zakaria had not been invited to come with us, precisely because Sofia had decided to break off their relationship”.

However, the ex it shows up the sametogether with M .: “At first he sat on the sidelines, then he started following us in the various movements within the room. In fact – continues the reconstruction in the acts of the Carabinieri investigation – Sofia and Zakaria have exchanged very few words and never alone. She showed an obvious attitude of coldness and detachment in his regards. On that evening, Zakaria had argued with a boy, who was in that room, reaching the handsbecause he thought he had shown attentions against Sophia. She was security intervened of the restaurant, which only accompanied Zakaria outside. After that fact, we never saw again Zakaria”.

Who was that boy? Probably not R., which for some time he had entered Sofia’s lifebut that, crossing the testimonials, that evening he would not show up just to avoid crossing Zakaria. L. reported to the investigators that in the last few weeks the twenty-year-old and R. had become very close, adding however that the student had confided in her that “a possible sentimental relationship had yet to mature”. Atqaoui had found out spying on the phone of the girlfriend and finding us a chat: “Before you started writing to R., things were going well – he recorded in the minutes -. Tonight I hid because I wanted to catch in the act R. e Sofia”.

In reality, at dawn on July 29, the student returned home with a friend: Zakaria had been in the closet, barefoot, for hours and “overheard the conversation between Sofia and Aurora, returning from the disco, who would go out the following afternoon with these two boys (R. and L., ndr)”. At that point, the 23-year-old waited for the ex to fall asleep, took a kitchen knife (discarding one with a “broken” blade because it was “not suitable”) and struck the 20-year-old at least four times in the throat. The partial results of the autopsy, which will continue today, seem confirm its versione: the medico-legal investigations have not revealed at the moment any bruises or injuries compatible with a struggle; perhaps Sofia only hinted at a minimal, almost instinctive reaction, extinguished by the blows launched in rapid succession.

On this aspect, the killer contradicted himself between one interrogation and another, especially on some scratches on his face. After all, there are also other passages in which she has changed her version: from the moment she has stole the house keys Castelli (if late Friday morning or mid-afternoon) at mobile phone, which he first declared that he did not have, only to later mention an old Nokia “without a card, which I use via wifi, to message on Instagram”, and which he would have thrown after the murder “perhaps in a trash can”.

