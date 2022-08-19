5 dead as strong storm hits French island of Corsica

China News Agency, Paris, August 18 (Reporter Li Yang) Corsica, France, was hit by a strong storm on the 18th local time, killing five people and injuring more than ten others.

According to preliminary reports from local officials in Corsica, the death toll has risen to five, including a 13-year-old girl, a 72-year-old man and a 46-year-old man who died in the strong storm on the island of Corsica. resulting in an accident; two others were killed off the coast of Corsica.

According to French BFM TV, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone with local officials in Corsica on the same day, expressing his full support for the local disaster relief. Macron said he had asked Interior Minister Dalmanin to travel to Corsica to check on the disaster. French Prime Minister Borne also said through social media that the government is doing everything it can to help the victims. She also revealed that an inter-ministerial crisis team will be convened to deal with the Corsica disaster.

There are videos showing severe damage caused by strong storms in Corsica. Many trees were broken in the strong winds, many houses were damaged, and vehicles on the roads and ships along the coast were difficult to navigate in the storm. Hundreds of rescuers have been dispatched to various locations to carry out aid work.

The French Meteorological Service placed Corsica on a storm orange alert that day. The entire island of Corsica was heavily affected by strong storms that day. Corsica’s local weather monitoring department measured the storm’s maximum wind speed of 224 kilometers per hour. France’s BFM television said that this value has reached the level of a hurricane.

Nearly 60 rescue operations have been launched off the coast of western Corsica, most of them to rescue ships stranded or turned back by the storm, the French Mediterranean Maritime Authority said. In addition, Corsica suffered widespread power outages due to severe weather, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

Officials in Corsica described the severe storm as an "extremely violent and completely unpredictable weather event". Some local council members said that the climate in the Mediterranean region has recently changed, so it is necessary to reflect on this and formulate relevant plans to deal with climate change.

