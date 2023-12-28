5 keys to the Milei megabill in Argentina

Argentinian President, Javier Milei, has put forward a mega bill titled “Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines,” which proposes a significant reform of the State. The bill spans 183 pages and consists of over 664 articles, including a megadecree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), which received mixed reactions after its announcement seven days ago. The bill also includes the regulation of an anti-blockade protocol and tougher sanctions for individuals involved in roadblocks.

The message from President Milei emphasizes that the reforms are aimed at promoting the values of the May Revolution of 1810 and defending the life, liberty, and property of Argentines. The bill has been sent to the National Congress, symbolically wrapped with the colors of the Argentine flag.

The bill declares a public emergency in various areas such as economic, financial, fiscal, pension, security, defense, tariff, energy, and health matters, granting the Executive Branch the power to make legislative decisions until December 31, 2025, with the possibility of an extension until 2027.

Furthermore, the bill proposes reforms to the electoral system, including the elimination of primary elections and the incorporation of a single ballot. It also aims to modify the election of members of the Chamber of Deputies using a new system of constituencies.

The proposed bill also lists state-owned companies subject to privatization, including Aerolíneas Argentinas, YPF, Télam news agency, Public Television, and National Radio.

In terms of retirements, the bill suspends the retirement mobility formula, giving the Executive Branch discretion over pension updates until an automatic form is established. Additionally, the bill proposes a mechanism for the regularization of undeclared assets, with rates ranging from 5% to 15% and a deadline for accessing this benefit until November 30, 2024.

The bill, if passed, could bring about significant changes to the economic and social fabric of Argentina in the coming years.

