5 major events in today’s financial market: The Federal Reserve’s credit survey report hits hard, and the U.S. Treasury Secretary issues a warning Provider Investing.com

Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, May 8:

1.yeahLunAt oncedebtupper limitissuewarn

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in an interview on Sunday that the U.S. faces an “economic and financial disaster” if lawmakers do not agree to raise the debt ceiling.

She stressed that negotiations cannot be conducted “with a gun pointed at the head of the American people”. However, the stakes are still high and the time is short.

The U.S. government is expected to default on its debt as soon as June. If Congress can’t agree on raising the debt ceiling, the U.S. government may not be able to pay its bills.

The White House is reportedly studying whether it has the authority to continue issuing new debt without congressional approval. However, Yellen noted that such a situation would constitute a “constitutional crisis.”

2.beautifulcountryStock index futures were mixed

U.S. stock futures were mixed in pre-market trading, hovering around a flat line, as traders awaited key inflation data later in the week.

According to the U.S. stock quotes on Investing.com, as of 19:08 Beijing time (7:08 a.m. Eastern Time), blue-chip stocks rose 71.1 points, or 0.21%, and rose 6.4 points, or about 0.15%. Technology stocks mainly fell 5.7 points, or 0.04%.

This week’s focus is on Wednesday’s U.S. report, with analysts expecting inflation to moderate slightly in April but remain well above the Fed’s 2 percent target range.

The evolution of the inflation rate could give investors further clues about the Fed’s monetary policy plans. The U.S. central bank raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points last week, but signaled it would be the culmination of its aggressive year-long tightening cycle, and the Fed dropped language in its monetary policy statement that it expected further rate hikes.

3.Tonight’s spotlight on the US credit officer survey

The Fed will report tonight. Normally, the report doesn’t attract attention, but this year’s banking crisis has dramatically increased its importance.

Investors will need to keep a close eye on how much lending conditions have tightened for regional banks. In the previous survey in January, 44.8% of respondents said lending standards were being tightened.

Reaching 60.2 percent of respondents, according to estimates, tightening standards would hit levels hit during the past four recessions. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted last week that if credit conditions tighten during the tightening, the U.S. central bank may not be far from a neutral rate — where borrowing costs neither stimulate nor constrain growth — up.

4.BuffettTan YinOKIndustryofturmoil: Those who make mistakes should be punished

Warren Buffet criticized nearly every major player in the crisis at the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: ) shareholder meeting over the weekend over the turmoil in the U.S. financial sector.

He believes bank executives, regulators and the media have sent very bad signals surrounding the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, fueling contagious fears that the turmoil could spread to other lenders.

He also said that if the top of the banking industry and the shareholders are in trouble, they should suffer and you have to punish those who do wrong.

He also said Berkshire Hathaway is also now taking a more cautious stance on banks and has sold some bank shares over the past six months.

5.Germanynational economydeclineconcernfloat againnow

Germany’s industrial sector’s buoyant start to 2023 is dissipating, stoking fears of a recession in Europe’s largest economy.

Data, which shrank 3.4%, was much faster than the 1.3% contraction expected, partly due to weakness in the auto sector. The data reversed a stronger-than-expected trend in the first two months of the year.

Analysts at ING said the chances of a downward revision to German economic activity in the first quarter had increased, given that sums also fell over the same period.

