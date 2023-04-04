Who has never heard of “Fake News” or “Infox”?

And yet this word victim of its success is increasingly used in the world.

By definition, a “Fake-News” is false information propagated most of the time on a voluntary basis to mislead.

This false information is launched for very specific purposes. They are created either to mislead the reader or to negatively influence an opinion on a particular subject: a true trompe l’oeil which can have negative repercussions most of the time.

Other false information, based on rumors, is carefully created to increase traffic to a page or website. Like the “Titrologues” of Côte d’Ivoire, some simply rely on catchy titles to spread bad information and promote a boomerang effect. In this case, all bad language is allowed.

« The word is like water, once poured, we do not pick it up. » African proverb

Where does this phenomenon come from?

The phenomenon of “fake news” really took a meteoric rise in 2016, first in Great Britain with the victory of Brexit supporters in the referendum on the United Kingdom’s membership of the European Union and then of the United States. with the election of Donald Trump.

Many journalists have interpreted results without real proof and have spread large amounts of lies on social networks with impunity.

READ ALSO August 31, the world celebrates an essential tool, the blog

This trend very quickly took over in other countries… and thus could quickly affect several corners of the planet. Politics, sport, culture, education… No area is spared from this false information. Young people are also not spared, far from it.

Before, rumors and slander spread by word of mouth, especially in our African countries, but with the advent of the internet and social networks, no one is spared. Hence the importance of carefully checking your sources and thinking twice before publishing, commenting or sharing any information.

In addition, this period of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it possible to confirm the significant nature of this growing disinformation. One can hear and read all things…mostly absurd, even serious.

So, will you tell me how to avoid fake news and fight against its spread?

“We are all together but we are not mixed. So let’s know how to make the differencerence !« Sandrine NAGUERTIGA

cc: Iwaria

1: Adopt a responsible character and know how to behave online

We often tend to say that the internet is a big village: a world in which everyone connects regardless of our differences: like what, in the end, it takes everything to make a world. But the way we behave on the web often leaves traces: whether positive or negative. But it is important to remember that in this vast village that is the internet, there are strict rules to follow.

You have to know how to master these rules and to do so, education remains the best thing. It’s not rocket science and it just takes patience and willpower.

Don’t we say that “our freedom ends where that of others begins”? well this saying is all the more valid in the digital world. Knowing how to master the Internet and all its components is a first guarantee of success and security.

2: Check your sources carefully and make sure that the information circulates well on several trusted media

Is the source that produced the information reliable? Who is the author? Is it a known media or page? What types of information are generally published on this site? Is it a serious site…? What is its level of notoriety? All these questions must first be elucidated before any action is taken.

READ ALSO How do I manage my messages in the digital age?

3 : « In a hurry eat bone“…therefore VIGILANCE!

There is an Ivorian adage that I like to use very much which says, and I quote: “Too much of a hurry, eat bones”, a phrase that urges patience and caution in order to hope to win the case.

Take the time to read the article or view the post in full. Analyze the content, decrypt it, check the dates, places, names, authors, people quoted or not….It’s capital! Because very often old articles are put back on the agenda and can re-create controversy: BE CAREFUL: I even almost got caught several times in my professional activities.

4: Do not share information if you have not been able to verify it before

Don’t be in the heat of the moment, above all, don’t be complicit in a false action: think carefully before publishing. Be able to judge the relevance of this information. If it has no use, it might be wiser to just not share it with the rest of the world.

The Ivorians say that: “what you cannot fix there, you must not disturb”. And it’s so true: be useful for others, not harmful either.

Even if the information is false, do not share it: lest you advertise false information: simply ban it!

5: Equip yourself to better deal with false information

Faced with the rise of fake news, there are more and more tools to verify information online: consult them; query them: Verify; Citizen Evidence Lab; Decodex; les Decoders; True or Fake on France Info, Checknews… or Africa Check (100% Africa).

You now have some key elements to allow you to stop online rumors and especially to fight against fake news. Don’t thank me it’s a gift 🙂