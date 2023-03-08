Home World 5 SIM Professional Special come prima SIM
WINDTRE has confirmed, also for this month, the initiative dedicated to its professional customers who wish to activate new SIMs.

In fact, until March 31, 2023, it will be possible activate up to a maximum of 5 Professional Special SIMs as the first SIM for new customers in new activation and MNP.

Furthermore, for these 5 Professional Special SIMs, it will not be mandatory to activate at least one Professional Full Plus or World Plus offer, as is instead envisaged for other campaigns and specific targets.

The promotion makes the purchase of a smartphone in installments even more convenient for WINDTRE Professional customers, with the possibility of taking advantage of advantageous tariff offers without any obligation.

It should be noted that thefixed line in convergence it will remain compatible only with the Professional Full Plus, World Plus and Country offers. Therefore, customers who intend to take advantage of the convergence between fixed and mobile lines will necessarily have to activate one of the offers indicated.

This initiative confirms WINDTRE’s commitment to meeting the needs of its professional customers, offering increasingly convenient and personalized services.

