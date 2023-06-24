5 theories about why the submarine imploded | Info

Experts share their views on what caused the deadly explosion of a submarine that left on Sunday for its final expedition to the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board

The submarine that was carrying five people to the wreck of the Titanic suddenly imploded, but why did this tragedy happen? The US Coast Guard said yesterday that debris found by search teams in the Atlantic was part of a submarine on the deadly expedition, and that the remains are evidence that the hull suffered a catastrophic implosion. As tributes are paid to the five crew members who died in the crash, questions remain unanswered about what caused Titan to explode.

Although the investigation into the tragic circumstances is still ongoing, numerous maritime experts have come forward to offer their insights and explanations. Here are five theories as to why the tragedy that led to the catastrophic implosion occurred.

Submarine door malfunction

Former Royal Navy submarine captain Ryan Ramsay commented possible reasons for the implosion of the submarine Titan during its descent to the wreck of the Titanic. He said that the implosion of the Titan submarine could have happened when the hatch, secured with 17 screws, failedwhich led to collapse of the hull under enormous pressure at that depth. He stated, “The 17 screw hole may have had a malfunction, which then caused the hull to collapse under pressure because there is tremendous pressure, even halfway up the Titanic.”

The fuselage under pressure had a defect

Another possible explanation, according to Mr. Ramsay, yes it is the pressure hull itself had a pre-existing defectthat then broke under pressure, leading to an implosion. Mr Remzi said: “The pressure hull itself may have had a defect when they sailed and that’s it cracked under pressure and caused the same result. He added, however, that “the only positive outcome” is what it is the implosion occurred instantaneously, which implies that the crew members were unaware of the danger that threatened them.

Implosion caused by “instability”

Chairman of the US-based Manned Underwater Vehicle Committee, William Konen, said the Titan submarine implosion was likely caused by “instability”. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Kohnen said: ‘Clearly something disturbed hull under pressure. If you’ve ever held a balloon and it just pops, if you hold it lightly… something happened. An implosion is just a reverse explosion, so it exploded inside.”



Guillermo Sonlein, co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions, echoed similar concerns when asked about the potential cause of the implosion. He said: ‘Anyone working in that deep ocean, whether it’s human-rated submarines or robotic submarines, he knows the risks of working under such pressure and that at any time, on any mission, with any vessel, you have the risk of this type of implosion’.

The hull material was not suitable

Another expert, deep water rescue master and ex-Marine Robert Mester, he said he turned down a trip with Titan’s predecessor on OceanGate, the Antipodes. Mr Mester, who is an experienced deep sea rescue professional with knowledge of working in challenging underwater environments, said he believed that the equipment and materials used are not suitable for these depths. He told The Daily Beast: “They used off-the-shelf hardware from Radio Shack to run inside, and quite frankly, we’re talking about a demanding environment. robust equipment that has certificates and qualifications established by various agencies.”

“None of the equipment I saw in the submarine was up to that level, so I just decided not to go.” Mr. Mester believes that the implosion of the submarine Titan occurred based on his understanding of the submarine’s operating procedures and extreme conditions she faced.

According to his knowledge, even a small failure in the structure of the submarine or the chamber under such high pressure could lead to an implosion. He continued: “Honestly, I found something else to do with that time instead of going on a trip. The Titan has a carbon fiber hull, which, shall I say… is not a material that has ever been used successfully at great depths. From the beginning I believed that Titan had imploded. The pressure at that depth is a ton and a half per square inch. It wouldn’t take many failures to cause an implosion, and it would be instantaneous… the submarine can lose weight and return to the surfacebut nothing passed that time frame of one and three quarter hours when they lost communication.”

