World

5 US soldiers died in a plane crash during an exercise in the eastern Mediterranean Sea

5 US soldiers died in a plane crash during an exercise in the eastern Mediterranean Sea

A US military helicopter crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, killing all five soldiers on board. A statement of the US European Command (Eucom) says that it happened due to an accident that occurred during an air refueling during an exercise and that there will be an investigation to better understand what happened. Already on Saturday, Eucom had said that the incident is not linked to the fighting underway in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas and to those near the border between Israel and Lebanon: “There are no indications of possible hostile activity.”

