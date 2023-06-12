Home » 50 employees of Zrak were fired Info
World

50 employees of Zrak were fired Info

by admin
50 employees of Zrak were fired Info

More than 50 workers of the Sarajevo company “Zrak”, which has been under bankruptcy since April, were dismissed based on the first-instance verdict, after which there was a verbal conflict, so the police and the ambulance arrived, said the president of the “Zrak” union, Amir Demirović.

Source: Mondo/Haris Krhalić

“Bankruptcy administrator Mesud Bogilović retroactively resigns, with the termination date on April 14 of this year, after which workers cannot register at the office, nor have their contributions been paid. More than 50 workers were fired this morning,” said Demirovic.

He explained that 55 workers had an employment contract, and about 20 worked on the basis of a work contract.

Demirović said that the bankruptcy administrator provoked the workers with his performance, after which there was a verbal conflict, and then the police and the ambulance arrived, which had to intervene because four workers had high blood pressure and sugar.

“Bogilović told the workers to settle the claims in the fifth month, but we submitted it all to the bankruptcy court. He deregistered us on April 14 and thus deceived us.” added Demirović.

He pointed out that the workers have not received any salary since the bankruptcy administrator came, according to the federal media.

According to him, the Austrian company with which “Zrak” has signed a contract has already warned that the damage to the budget of the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be more than 10.5 million euros on the first lot of the contract alone.

“We are waiting for the second-instance verdict. After the first-instance verdict, the bankruptcy administrator tried to do everything to stop the production. Based on the Law on Consolidation, we sent an appeal to the Cantonal Court,” said Demirović.

See also  INWIT and LEGAMBIENTE together to monitor air pollution

The workers announced that they would hold a strike and that they would persevere in the fight for denied rights.

(World)

You may also like

Floods in Serbia | Info

How to survive 40 days in the jungle...

US decides to return to UNESCO to counter...

on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

Silvio Berlusconi dead, Putin’s condolences: “Great loss, not...

New Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda at 12...

Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest...

J esus and John Wayne, book review by...

What death took from me and taught me...

Jewish identity beyond Israel – breaking news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy