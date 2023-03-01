Today Very Mobiland announced the start of a new initiative for the month of March.

The virtual manager on the WINDTRE network has decided to eliminate theofferta cashback but chose instead to give away 50GB per month for each offer activated in MNP (without expiration).

The offer is not valid only for the “voice tariff” – the 4.99 with 1GB one – but for all the others it can be activated until 20/03, subject to any extensions.

L’activation of the offer is free but there will be an activation fee of €1.99 for new numbers.





Data offer

The offer is now in line with that of Kena Mobile which offers a data offer at the price of €11.99 plus an activation cost of €9.99 valid until 23/3.

The price of €9.99 remains unchanged for the offer to TIM.

Very Mobile therefore seems to want to attract new customers by offering a significant amount of data without any expiration, it will be interesting to see if other companies will follow its example and offer similar offers in the near future.