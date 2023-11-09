«50 terrorists killed»- Corriere TV

The Israeli army did one raid on Hamas headquarters in Gaza City, near Shifa hospital. This was said by the military spokesperson, according to whom “50 terrorists” have already been killed. The operation in the headquarters, “the heart of Hamas’ intelligence and operational activities”, took place with the support of the air force and special forces. “In that headquarters – continued the spokesperson – the Hamas operatives were conceived and prepared for the murderous attack on 7 October”.

November 9, 2023 – Updated November 9, 2023, 4:42 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

