According to CCTV news, on July 30, local time, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued an announcement saying,On July 29, the Ukrainian side deliberately fired rockets from the US-made Haimas rockets, hitting a camp near Yelenovka where 193 Ukrainian prisoners were being held.

The list released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows that there are a total of50 Ukrainian prisoners killed, 73 wounded. Forty-eight of the bodies were found under the rubble, and two died on the way to the hospital.

Earlier on the 29th, the Ukrainian General Staff posted information on social media that, according to information from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces Missile Forces and Artillery Command,Ukrainian armed forces did not launch missile and artillery strikes on Yelenovka area.The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian troops had targeted a correctional facility there where Ukrainian prisoners were being held.

According to a CCTV News report on the 30th, on July 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian army continued to attack Ukrainian military targets. The Ukrainian side said that fighting broke out in several towns in the Kherson region.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 29th that in the past day, the Russian army used high-precision sea-based, air-based and land-based weapons to attack the Ukrainian reserve forces. The Russian army also hit Ukrainian active forces and military equipment in several areas.

According to Ukrainian News Agency on the 29th, citing news from military departments across Ukraine, the Russian army carried out large-scale artillery fire on seven states including Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk. Ukrainian and Russian troops fought in several towns in the Kherson region.

