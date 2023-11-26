53rd edition of Casa de Criadores – MONDO MODA

A 53rd edition of Casa de Criadores It will take place from December 5th to 10th at Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP), in the Paraíso neighborhood. The event will feature 29 fashion shows, performances, exhibitions, fashion films, free shows, and this season features 10 debut brands in a total of 46 author presentations.

This edition broadens perspectives, reframes and transforms brands and people who develop manual, artistic and unique work. CdC contemplates art in all forms and perspectives, which is why the event offers new talents different possibilities to showcase their artistic demonstrations during the season, with exhibitions, performances and fashion films.

Casa de Criadores 52nd edition @ Jorge Feitosa

The event also features six exclusive and free shows that will be announced on 11/30, bringing the best of Brazilian popular music and emerging talents.

To give prominence to new brands and artists, CdC brings a line up full of authenticity and cultural diversity and, among the highlights, are the brands debuting at CdC: Herchcovitch; Alexandre, ‘a neoutopia’, ACZAN, Dystopic, KRIXINA, Mateos Quadros, Patrícia Kamayurá, Ruma (from designers Helena Malditta and Rubi Ocean, participants of Drag Race Brasil) and Visén + Kabila Aruanda. The event also marks the return of designer Le Benites.

Check out the full schedule below:

Tuesday, 5/12

11:30 am – Parade – Piso Flávio de Carvalho: Herchcovitch; Alexander

2:30 pm to 6 pm – Creators Workshop – Espaço Missão: Inaugural class with Alexandre dos Anjos, Jorge Feitosa and Vicenta Perrotta

7pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room

Wednesday, 6/12

10am to 1pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Textile Transmutation Class — Vicenta Perrotta

2pm to 6pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Sulanca Class: Textile – Fashion – Clothing — Jorge Feitosa

5:30 pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: Visén + Kabila Aruanda – Project Lab | Volat – Project Lab

6:30 pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: SOUJE Guma Joana

7:30 pm – Fashion Show – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Inclusive Fashion

9pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room

Thursday, 7/12

10am to 1pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Textile Transmutation Class – Vicenta Perrotta

2pm to 6pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Design and Creation Class – Alexandre dos Anjos

5pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: Nalimo

6:30 pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Woolmay Mayden (Fashion Filme) and Dystopic [Rato Distópico] THEY ARE

7:30 pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: UMS 458 – LL | Ken-gá | Jorge Feitosa

8pm – Exhibition: The Long Line – Floor: Flávio de Carvalho – Curator: Guilherme Teixeira, Eduardo Araújo and Alzira Incendiária

9pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room

Friday, 12/8

10am to 1pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Textile Transmutation Class – Vicenta Perrotta

2pm to 6pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Sulanca Class: Textile – Fashion – Clothing — Jorge Feitosa

5pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: Mateos Quadros – Project Lab | ACZAN – Lab Project

6pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Cynthia Mariah | NotEqual

7pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Berimbau Brasil (Fashion Filme) | Ruma, by Helena Malditta and Rubi Ocean | Vittor Sinistra

8pm – Exhibition – Piso Flávio de Carvalho: Xyboia Procession Performance

9pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room

Saturday, 9/12

10am to 1pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Textile Transmutation Class – Vicenta Perrotta

2pm to 6pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Design and Creation Class – Alexandre dos Anjos

5pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: ‘the neo-utopia’ – Projeto Lab (Fashion Filme) | SHERIDA – Project Lab

6pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Estúdio Motra (Fashion Filme) | Tradition and Revolution – Jeans 50 years in Brazil, by Santista + Lycra | Le Benites

7pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Rober Dognani

8pm – Exhibition – Flávio de Carvalho Floor: PEDRA Performance

9pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room

Domingo, 10/12

4pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: Ateliê Vou Assim + Luä Ayo Ayana

5pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: KRIXINA | Patricia Kamayurá | Leandro Castro

6pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Fkawallyspunkculture (Fashion Filme) | Priscilla Silva | Yebo

7pm – Exhibition – Piso Flávio de Carvalho: Performance Studio Ellias Kaleb

8pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room

SERVICE

Event: Casa de Criadores 53rd Edition

Parade Date: From 5/12 to 10/12, by invitation only

Workshop Date: From 12/5 to 12/09, only registered students

Data Shows: From 6/12 to 10/12, open to the public, invitations at the box office on the CCSP website and in person (dates for the release of invitations will still be announced)

Exhibition Date: From 7/12 to 14/12, open to the public

Location: Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP) — Rua Vergueiro, 1000, Liberdade – , São Paulo – SP (Connected to Metro Vergueiro).

