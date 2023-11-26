53rd edition of Casa de Criadores – MONDO MODA

A 53rd edition of Casa de Criadores It will take place from December 5th to 10th at Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP), in the Paraíso neighborhood. The event will feature 29 fashion shows, performances, exhibitions, fashion films, free shows, and this season features 10 debut brands in a total of 46 author presentations.
This edition broadens perspectives, reframes and transforms brands and people who develop manual, artistic and unique work. CdC contemplates art in all forms and perspectives, which is why the event offers new talents different possibilities to showcase their artistic demonstrations during the season, with exhibitions, performances and fashion films.
Casa de Criadores 52nd edition @ Jorge Feitosa
The event also features six exclusive and free shows that will be announced on 11/30, bringing the best of Brazilian popular music and emerging talents.
To give prominence to new brands and artists, CdC brings a line up full of authenticity and cultural diversity and, among the highlights, are the brands debuting at CdC: Herchcovitch; Alexandre, ‘a neoutopia’, ACZAN, Dystopic, KRIXINA, Mateos Quadros, Patrícia Kamayurá, Ruma (from designers Helena Malditta and Rubi Ocean, participants of Drag Race Brasil) and Visén + Kabila Aruanda. The event also marks the return of designer Le Benites.
Check out the full schedule below:
Tuesday, 5/12
11:30 am – Parade – Piso Flávio de Carvalho: Herchcovitch; Alexander
2:30 pm to 6 pm – Creators Workshop – Espaço Missão: Inaugural class with Alexandre dos Anjos, Jorge Feitosa and Vicenta Perrotta
7pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room
Wednesday, 6/12
10am to 1pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Textile Transmutation Class — Vicenta Perrotta
2pm to 6pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Sulanca Class: Textile – Fashion – Clothing — Jorge Feitosa
5:30 pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: Visén + Kabila Aruanda – Project Lab | Volat – Project Lab
6:30 pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: SOUJE Guma Joana
7:30 pm – Fashion Show – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Inclusive Fashion
9pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room
Thursday, 7/12
10am to 1pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Textile Transmutation Class – Vicenta Perrotta
2pm to 6pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Design and Creation Class – Alexandre dos Anjos
5pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: Nalimo
6:30 pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Woolmay Mayden (Fashion Filme) and Dystopic [Rato Distópico] THEY ARE
7:30 pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: UMS 458 – LL | Ken-gá | Jorge Feitosa
8pm – Exhibition: The Long Line – Floor: Flávio de Carvalho – Curator: Guilherme Teixeira, Eduardo Araújo and Alzira Incendiária
9pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room
Friday, 12/8
10am to 1pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Textile Transmutation Class – Vicenta Perrotta
2pm to 6pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Sulanca Class: Textile – Fashion – Clothing — Jorge Feitosa
5pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: Mateos Quadros – Project Lab | ACZAN – Lab Project
6pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Cynthia Mariah | NotEqual
7pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Berimbau Brasil (Fashion Filme) | Ruma, by Helena Malditta and Rubi Ocean | Vittor Sinistra
8pm – Exhibition – Piso Flávio de Carvalho: Xyboia Procession Performance
9pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room
Saturday, 9/12
10am to 1pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Textile Transmutation Class – Vicenta Perrotta
2pm to 6pm – Creators Workshop – Mission Space: Design and Creation Class – Alexandre dos Anjos
5pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: ‘the neo-utopia’ – Projeto Lab (Fashion Filme) | SHERIDA – Project Lab
6pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Estúdio Motra (Fashion Filme) | Tradition and Revolution – Jeans 50 years in Brazil, by Santista + Lycra | Le Benites
7pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Rober Dognani
8pm – Exhibition – Flávio de Carvalho Floor: PEDRA Performance
9pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room
Domingo, 10/12
4pm – Parade – Sala Adoniran Barbosa: Ateliê Vou Assim + Luä Ayo Ayana
5pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: KRIXINA | Patricia Kamayurá | Leandro Castro
6pm – Parade – Ademar Guerra Scenic Space: Fkawallyspunkculture (Fashion Filme) | Priscilla Silva | Yebo
7pm – Exhibition – Piso Flávio de Carvalho: Performance Studio Ellias Kaleb
8pm – Show – Adoniran Barbosa Room
SERVICE
Event: Casa de Criadores 53rd Edition
Parade Date: From 5/12 to 10/12, by invitation only
Workshop Date: From 12/5 to 12/09, only registered students
Data Shows: From 6/12 to 10/12, open to the public, invitations at the box office on the CCSP website and in person (dates for the release of invitations will still be announced)
Exhibition Date: From 7/12 to 14/12, open to the public
Location: Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP) — Rua Vergueiro, 1000, Liberdade – , São Paulo – SP (Connected to Metro Vergueiro).
Like this:
Like Loading…