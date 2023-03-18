INWIT, the leading Italian tower operator, and UNCEM, the National Union of Mountain Communities, have signed a memorandum of understanding for the development and improvement of the use of digital services for municipalities, unions and mountain communities, helping to reduce the digital divide and build a “Smart Italy”, more inclusive, digital and sustainable.

The agreement provides for the application of the simplification measures envisaged in the Electronic Communications Code, those aimed at favoring the construction of plants in municipal areas and the definition of quicker procedures from an administrative point of view for the issuance of the relative authorisations, thus trying to speed up the digital infrastructure times of the territory.

The agreement applies to 900 areas, currently in digital divide, between the administrations adhering to UNCEM which are also included in the Italy 5G Plan of the PNRR, in which new mobile telecommunications infrastructures will be built.

The agreement also provides for the installation on the INWIT towers, distributed in the UNCEM areas, of some sIoT solutions for environmental and land monitoring.

The improvement in connectivity will also involve DAS (Distributed Antenna System) micro-antenna systems for indoor areas, such as hospitals, sports halls and galleries, and small cells for some outdoor areas, such as historic centres, shelters and tourist resorts.

“The memorandum of understanding signed with UNCEM is another step forward for the country’s digital infrastructure and the construction of a Smart Italy with simple procedures and full collaboration between INWIT and local authorities, also in support of important development programs such as the Italy 5G Plan of the PNRR- declares Diego GalliGeneral Manager of INWIT”.

“As Uncem we are honored by this agreement – he claims Marco BussoneUNCEM President – which helps us to generate an effective and concrete path to reduce the digital divide, a very important topic for us. To go in this direction it is necessary to make good use of the available economic resources, generate a digital culture, focus on modern infrastructures, to the benefit of all, especially in the mountainous areas of the country, where the inequalities are strong. With INWIT I am sure that we will be able to work intensely, as we have already done, for local communities and entities”.

A partnership that underlines the potential of the collaboration between INWIT and UNCEM.