Home World 5G and more, the Uncem protocol with INWIT for networks and digital
World

5G and more, the Uncem protocol with INWIT for networks and digital

by admin

INWIT, the leading Italian tower operator, and UNCEM, the National Union of Mountain Communities, have signed a memorandum of understanding for the development and improvement of the use of digital services for municipalities, unions and mountain communities, helping to reduce the digital divide and build a “Smart Italy”, more inclusive, digital and sustainable.

The agreement provides for the application of the simplification measures envisaged in the Electronic Communications Code, those aimed at favoring the construction of plants in municipal areas and the definition of quicker procedures from an administrative point of view for the issuance of the relative authorisations, thus trying to speed up the digital infrastructure times of the territory.

The agreement applies to 900 areas, currently in digital divide, between the administrations adhering to UNCEM which are also included in the Italy 5G Plan of the PNRR, in which new mobile telecommunications infrastructures will be built.

The agreement also provides for the installation on the INWIT towers, distributed in the UNCEM areas, of some sIoT solutions for environmental and land monitoring.

The improvement in connectivity will also involve DAS (Distributed Antenna System) micro-antenna systems for indoor areas, such as hospitals, sports halls and galleries, and small cells for some outdoor areas, such as historic centres, shelters and tourist resorts.

“The memorandum of understanding signed with UNCEM is another step forward for the country’s digital infrastructure and the construction of a Smart Italy with simple procedures and full collaboration between INWIT and local authorities, also in support of important development programs such as the Italy 5G Plan of the PNRR- declares Diego GalliGeneral Manager of INWIT”.

See also  Biden delivered a speech Dostum and Noor fled the Taliban into Jalalabad in the east and took control of Mazar-i-Sharif in the north | US News

“As Uncem we are honored by this agreement – he claims Marco BussoneUNCEM President – which helps us to generate an effective and concrete path to reduce the digital divide, a very important topic for us. To go in this direction it is necessary to make good use of the available economic resources, generate a digital culture, focus on modern infrastructures, to the benefit of all, especially in the mountainous areas of the country, where the inequalities are strong. With INWIT I am sure that we will be able to work intensely, as we have already done, for local communities and entities”.

A partnership that underlines the potential of the collaboration between INWIT and UNCEM.

You may also like

Palermo, two 16-year-olds fleeing with the stolen car...

Burnings for San Giuseppe in Palermo, stones against...

Milan-Udinese / Samardzic in the pre-match: “We need...

Udinese / Rossoneri market ready to go all-in:...

It is forbidden to come to the wedding...

Division of male genital organs | Magazine

no choice for Lavinia Mauro

The circle on Trump is tightening: from the...

The Other Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition – messo...

The end of Tony Blair after the war...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy