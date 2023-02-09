New research from the Ericsson Mobility Report working group provides encouraging data for operators worldwide, identifying a correlation between 5G adoption and revenue growth.

Falling revenues are a challenge for operators around the world, often impacting network investment decisions as part of business growth strategies, known as “monetization.”

A special edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, called the Business Review, focuses on these 5G monetization opportunities.

The report highlights a positive revenue growth trend since the beginning of 2020 in the top 20 5G markets – which account for approximately 85% of all 5G subscriptions globally – linked to the increased penetration of 5G subscriptions in these markets.

The study reveals that:

Differential rate models are essential for operators, both to effectively respond to each customer’s individual needs, and to continue to stimulate long-term revenue growth.

The top 20 5G markets have seen a significant improvement in network performance following the introduction of 5G services.

After a period of slow to no growth, revenue curves are again pointing upwards in leading markets. This is related to the growth of 5G subscription penetration.

Fredrik JejdlingExecutive Vice President e Head of Networks di Ericsson, commenta: “Responding to our customers’ challenges is at the heart of our R&D investments and every product we make. The link between 5G adoption and revenue growth in the top 20 5G markets underscores that not only is 5G a game-changer, but that early adopters benefit. What is particularly encouraging is that 5G, while still in a relatively early stage, is growing rapidly with proven initial use cases and a clear path to new use cases in the medium to long term.”

As expected, theEnhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) it is the leading 5G use case in this early stage, driven by growing geographic coverage and differentiated offerings. More than one billion 5G subscriptions are currently active on approximately 230 commercial networks globally. 5G eMBB offers the greatest immediate revenue opportunities, as it is an extension of the operators current business, building on the same business models and processes. Although in the top 20 5G markets (where Italy is not present, ed), about 80% of consumers have not yet switched to 5G, which indicates the potential for revenue growth (as well as average speeds as happened in Italy in 2022, ed).

As highlighted in the November 2022 Mobility Report, FWA is the second most significant use case of 5G, particularly in underserved or underserved areas. The FWA offers attractive revenue growth potential for operators, as it makes extensive use of mobile broadband assets. FWA connections are expected to reach 300 million within six years.

Beyond consumer subscribers, there are growing opportunities in corporate and public sector applications.



5G brings significant benefits to businesses, with 5G private networks and wide area networks being rolled out for business and industrial use.

Upgrading existing 4G sites to 5G has the potential to generate a 10x increase in capacity and reduce energy consumption by more than 30%, providing the potential to increase revenues and reduce costs, while being sustainable.

Jeezling adds: “Revenue growth and sustainability are recurring themes in my discussions with clients. In this special edition of the Mobility Report, we have analyzed how operators are seizing the opportunities of 5G. We are seeing early signs of revenue growth in advanced 5G markets, characterized by broad coverage and differentiated service offerings. Equally crucial to 5G is that it brings cost benefits and helps operators manage the data growth needed to generate future revenues. This may make 5G the growth catalyst the market has been waiting for.”

To read the new Ericsson Mobility Report Business Review Edition, cliccate qui.