Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone, in collaboration with Ericsson, are demonstrating how the advanced capabilities of mobile networks can be exposed and made easily usable by the global developer community.

The demonstration

The demonstration at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is an industry milestone and confirms the operators’ ambition to accelerate innovation by opening up the next generation of mobile networks and exposing advanced network capabilities to app developers and businesses under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

The demonstration highlights how the user experience in mobile gaming and interactive video applications can be significantly enhanced by exposing the Quality of Service On Demand (QoD) API to application developers from Blacknut, Zoom and Vonage.

The solution adopted at the Mobile World Congress was implemented in the live networks of Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone in Spain. The demonstration highlights how the telco industry is working with aggregators such as Ericsson-Vonage to expose new network capabilities to application developers, enabling high-definition interactive video to be built into mobile gaming and productivity applications.

The exposure of advanced 5G features through API (application programming interfaces) will enable operators to leverage new ways to monetize 5G and rapidly deliver new services on a global scale. The collaboration also demonstrates the expansion of QoD API services to other markets. The ambition is that all three operators use the same QoD API, defined, developed and documented in CAMARA, the open source project led by the Linux Foundation in collaboration with the GSMA, which is available for implementation by all operators, thus maximizing the potential benefits for the developer community.

Exposing telco capabilities in an open, intuitive and programmable way via open global APIs will enable developer communities to innovate new applications and functionality for any device that benefits from a connection to the network. All three telecom operators are developing their own roadmaps incorporating common service APIs to be made available to developers.

The demonstration brought to the Mobile World Congress foresees the adoption of common APIs between the networks of the different operators as part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. This will make it easier for developers to create innovative services that use advanced network features such as quality of service, advanced security, user authentication or network information such as device coordinates or predictive coverage. These capabilities are fundamental components of the network that have not yet been exposed in a unified and usable way by the global developer community.

The statements

Laurent LeboucherCTO of the Orange Group, said: “We at Orange are excited to present together with our colleagues the first Live Network API (CAMARA) for innovative new services at enterprise or consumer level. Having open network APIs from different operators, harmonized and accessible from one place, eliminates friction between software developers and unleashes innovation and creativity for many use cases. Working with open network APIs creates a virtuous loop of continuous feedback, which leads to constant improvement and development of new innovative features. Orange has been active for many years in encouraging and supporting the development and exposure of APIs, in particular through the Orange Developer Portal. The benefits are numerous, with a wide range of APIs enabling developers to co-innovate and grow their business.”

Enrique BlancoGlobal CTIO, Telefonica SA commented: “The trial that we are bringing to the MWC together with the other main European operators and Ericsson is a very important step in laying the foundations for a new business model based on opening up the functions of the new generation of networks to application developers. This is an industry move, in partnership with the GSMA through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, a true catalyst for highly demanding network-capable services such as immersive communications, web3 and metaverse-related services. The need to deliver these premium services that are perfectly tailored to meet the needs of business and consumer customers cannot be predicted any other way than within an interoperability-based framework. This also means relying on the provision of common and streamlined APIs through CAMARA, available to developer communities through major marketplaces. The telecom industry is today starting a journey that presents challenges, but also many opportunities not only for itself, but for society, so it is the right way to go.”

Santiago TenorioDirector of Network Architecture at Vodafone, said: “Today’s mobile networks have vast capabilities that go far beyond basic connectivity. Open network APIs that leverage the power and scale of our network are an opportunity for true innovation. Vodafone is providing its product creators and software engineers, as well as third-party developers and companies outside of Vodafone, access to these new features to create meaningful new services. Whether it’s helping banks detect unusual transactions, enabling safer flight paths for emergency drones, or extending smartphone battery life, innovation is returning to the net.”

Erik EkuddenCTO and SVP of Ericsson, says: “We are thrilled to be part of this project, which connects the world of mobile networks with the global developer community. This is a paradigm shift that will put network capabilities at the heart of the digital transformation of enterprises. This will enable mobile operators to monetize 5G by exposing advanced network features through easy-to-use APIs. With 5G, we have an innovation platform unlike any we have ever seen before, which together with the Vonage Communications Platform will create a global network platform that can support operators in their growth ambitions.”

Il cloud gaming it’s the perfect showcase to demonstrate the potential of open networking APIs. Standardized across carriers, simple to use and predictable in cost, they allow application developers to take control of network QoS,” he said. Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut. “With over 600 premium titles playable from the cloud, Blacknut not only requires a robust cloud streaming stack, but also an efficient network with the right bandwidth, latency and jitter metrics. Open network APIs give us the ability to control the end-to-end user experience and deliver a consistent, stable and superior gaming experience, even on the go.”

Velchamy SankarlingamPresident of Product and Engineering di Zoom, ha dichiarato: “We are excited to join forces with Ericsson and selected mobile operators at Mobile World Congress 2023 to demonstrate high-quality, uninterrupted transmission for mobile users of Zoom Meeting, leveraging Ericsson QoD open APIs to fully benefit from of 5G mobile networks.”