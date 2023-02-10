By Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President of Verizon Public Sector and President and Verizon Frontline and Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Vice President and CEO of Verizon Business

In 2023, but also for the years to come, the 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) it will be a key technology for first responders.

We live in an exciting era of technological innovation dedicated to those who are committed to saving lives and probably the characteristics inherent in the 5G network standard, i.e. higher bandwidth and higher speed, will enable some applications and functionalities advances that will enable first responders to do their job more safely and efficiently.

5G Ultra Wideband (UW)

Increasingly, first responders need high-quality data and information. Whether it’s communicating with the operations center or using a drone to better understand the situation during search and rescue operations, having a high-quality and high-bandwidth connection is absolutely essential to carry out the first operations.

This is why, in 2023, 5G will be a top priority for public safety agencies. According to a recent study carried out by Verizon out of nearly 2,000 first responders, 80% of respondents identified 5G as a central issue for their agency.

The research also revealed that the use of drones, augmented and virtual reality-based training applications, and connected vehicles are on the rise among first responders. Many operators expect to be using these technologies on a daily basis within the next five years, if not sooner.

For example, the daily use of drones is expected to increase by more than 30% in the next 4 years alone.

All these technological solutions will be invaluable for first responders if supported by fast and reliable connectivity, such as that offered by 5G UW.

Whether it is 3D mapping via drone during a search and rescue operation, near real-time video, or a virtual reality-based training application that allows firefighters to realistically simulate a fire or any other emergency responders face, in the near future, 5G UW will allow a real revolution in technologies dedicated to first aid operations.