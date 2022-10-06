The fifth Crypt Day will be held on October 15, and this year’s theme is to honor Pope Garrido. The Holy See Commission for Sacred Archaeology will then open to the public free of charge the ancient Christian burials in Rome, so that the public can appreciate their precious value and beauty.

(Vatican News Network)The fifth Vault Day will be held on October 15, this time in honour of Pope Garrido. He is the 16th bishop of Rome this year to coincide with the 1800th anniversary of his death. While Garrido was a deacon and personal advisor to Pope Zephrine, the Pope entrusted him with the management of the cemetery on Via Appia, the official cemetery of the Roman Church in the 3rd century AD, which was later named after Garrido. Catacombs Day is an initiative of the Holy See Commission for Sacred Archaeology, which provides the opportunity to book a free visit to the different crypts in Rome, such as the Catacombs, Garrido, Commodilla, St. St. Peter’s Grotto, Domitila Grotto, and Priscilla Grotto. In addition, workshops and concerts are offered for children.

The Holy See Commission for Sacred Archaeology organizes these events to underscore the importance of the image of Garrido through archaeological and artistic testimony, allowing people to recall the process of the birth and development of the catacombs. An announcement from the Sacred Archaeological Commission said the early Christian community of the Church was quick to notice the need for a place where the congregation could rest together to ensure a place where all members, including the poorest, could be buried with dignity, conveying A message of equality and fraternity. These spaces are called “graveyards,” which in Greek means “place of rest.” This reflects the Christian concept of death, namely: time paused in anticipation of the resurrection in the future.

The burrows are mainly underground mesh corridors that have been excavated, sometimes reusing existing spaces. These corridors contain multiple layers of tombs, some painted with deeds and characters from the Old and New Testaments, pastoral and heavenly scenes, and scenes of everyday life. The gravediggers who were in charge of digging and managing the catacombs were chosen to mark the fifth crypt day, ie, they used their pickaxes to excavate the tombs in the tuff walls. In addition, the pictorial mark of this event features an oil lamp that illuminates the history and marks left by the early Christians of the church, expressing faith in Christ and hope in eternal life.

