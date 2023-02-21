China Business News 2023-02-21 13:08:02
Editor in charge: Hao Yunying
Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said on the evening of the 20th that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Hatay Province in southern Turkey that night, killing at least three people and injuring 213. On the 6th of this month, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the border area of Turkey and Syria. Hatay Province is the hardest hit area. This time, another new earthquake hit the local disaster situation even worse.
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Turkish Ministry of the Interior: hundreds of people have been killed and injured
