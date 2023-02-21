Home World 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Turkish Ministry of the Interior: hundreds of people have been killed and injured
World

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Turkish Ministry of the Interior: hundreds of people have been killed and injured

by admin
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Turkish Ministry of the Interior: hundreds of people have been killed and injured

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-02-21 13:08:02

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said on the evening of the 20th that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Hatay Province in southern Turkey that night, killing at least three people and injuring 213. On the 6th of this month, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the border area of ​​Turkey and Syria. Hatay Province is the hardest hit area. This time, another new earthquake hit the local disaster situation even worse.

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Turkish Ministry of the Interior: hundreds of people have been killed and injured

Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said on the evening of the 20th that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Hatay Province in southern Turkey that night, killing at least three people and injuring 213. On the 6th of this month, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the border area of ​​Turkey and Syria. Hatay Province is the hardest hit area. This time, another new earthquake hit the local disaster situation even worse.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Turkey, a Syrian mother brings the body of her son who died in the earthquake back to Idlib - Corriere TV

You may also like

Fallen Dynasty, Soul Hackers 2 e F1 22

Zelensky against Berlusconi: “Nobody bombed his house or...

The second edition of the Bilbao Damba Festival...

What are the missiles that Meloni promised Kiev

Bećirović requested an evaluation of the constitutionality of...

Mysterious object in Japan | Magazine

Marconi, Nedelcearu and Valente work separately

asked for the trial of 42 bosses and...

Let’s go wild with Banana Splits!

Rossella Gentile: invitation to the Italian manga.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy