China Business News 2023-02-21 13:08:02 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said on the evening of the 20th that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Hatay Province in southern Turkey that night, killing at least three people and injuring 213. On the 6th of this month, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the border area of ​​Turkey and Syria. Hatay Province is the hardest hit area. This time, another new earthquake hit the local disaster situation even worse.

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Turkish Ministry of the Interior: hundreds of people have been killed and injured