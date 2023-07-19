6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes off the Coast of Usulután, El Salvador: No Tsunami Threat, Damage Reported

Title: 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes off the Coast of Usulután, El Salvador; No Tsunami Threat Detected

Date: July 19, 2023

Location: Usulután, El Salvador

According to final data released by the Ministry of the Environment, El Salvador experienced a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The seismic event originated off the coast of Usulután, in the eastern part of the country.

The earthquake sent shockwaves throughout the region, prompting concerns among Salvadorans. However, the Threat Observatory quickly reassured the population that there was no risk of a tsunami in Salvadoran territory. They urged citizens to remain calm and not panic.

The Ministry of Environment further provided details about the earthquake, revealing that its epicenter was located 66.0 km south of Playa El Espino. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 51 km.

The seismic activity resulted in significant damage to several structures in the hamlets of Las Flores de Jucuaran and Jiquilisco, located in Usulután. Additionally, a landslide occurred on the Pan-American highway near Nueva Granada, before reaching El Triunfo in the same department.

Emergency responders from the Salvadoran Red Cross promptly treated an elderly man injured at his home in Barrio El Molino, Usulután. Meanwhile, the Salvadoran Civil Protection system activated its Emergency Operations Center to address any incidents or emergencies resulting from the earthquake.

Authorities emphasized the importance of the public reporting any emergencies or incidents in the area by dialing the emergency hotline number 2281-0888 or the Civil Protection Emergency Center’s mobile number 7070-3307.

In the wake of this seismic activity, it is crucial for residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Stay tuned for further updates on the situation.

Note: This article is still developing, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Image Source: [Ministry of the Environment](https://t.co/FInQpXqZLL)

